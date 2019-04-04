Image copyright Peter Manning Image caption A firearm was discharged through the window of a property in Tenzing Drive, High Wycombe

A man and boy are in hospital with "serious injuries" after they were stabbed in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

The man, 21, was attacked in Desborough Road at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday, and the boy, 17, was stabbed in Queens Acre at about 00:05 on Thursday.

A firearm was also discharged through the window of a property in Tenzing Drive at about 00:50 on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police believe all three incidents are linked.

Image copyright Peter Manning Image caption Thames Valley Police said it was "working to arrest those responsible"

The force said: "Work is taking place to arrest those responsible for the offences.

"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while officers are at the scenes carrying out an investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.