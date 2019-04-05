Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened south of Milton Keynes near Little Brickhill last August

Two women died in a crash after a roadside gutter became blocked and left a pool of standing water on a major road, an inquest has heard.

Susan Henderson, 36, lost control of her car and aquaplaned through the water on the A5 near Little Brickhill in August.

She veered into the opposite lane, hitting the car of Margaret Shaw, 53.

Senior Coroner Tom Osborne said there were "lessons to be learned" regarding road inspections.

Heavy rainfall had failed to drain away due to a build-up of "detritus" on the gutter cover at the side of the road, Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard.

Adrian White, forensic collision investigator at Thames Valley Police, told the court a team arrived to remove the debris shortly after the crash and the standing water cleared "within a minute".

Highlight the danger

Andrew Shilliday, from Highways England, said inspections were carried out once a week involving a driver and a "spotter" looking for hazards.

An inspection on this section of road had taken place four days before the crash on 26 August but the blockage had not been identified.

Mr Osborne said this method of inspection "must be reviewed". He is writing to Highways England and the organisation will have 56 days to respond to the report.

He ruled both Ms Henderson, who was driving a Peugeot, and Ms Shaw, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, died at the scene as a result of a road traffic collision.

In his conclusion, Mr Osborne said he wanted to highlight the danger of sudden rainfall while driving.

He also urged members of the public to report any defects or hazards they spot to Highways England.