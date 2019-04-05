Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Police warned people not to approach Jason Sufi but to call 999 if they see him

A man who has gone missing from an open prison is wanted for questioning in connection with five burglaries committed since his disappearance.

Jason Sufi, 39, is serving a nine-year sentence for burglary, false imprisonment and robbery and was at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire.

He absconded from the jail on 20 February.

Police have linked him to burglaries in Oxfordshire, Kent, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

Det Sgt Bruce Wilson, of Thames Valley Police, said Sufi "may have travelled across the UK".

Police said he was known to frequent Coventry and Reading and was wearing a light blue tracksuit before he left the prison, which is in Grendon Underwood near Aylesbury.

He warned people not to approach the convict, but to call 999 if they see him.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption He was last seen in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 28 March

He is described as 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall with olive skin, dark hair and a medium build.

There was a sighting of him in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 28 March.

Anyone with other information about Sufi's whereabouts is asked to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.