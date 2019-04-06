Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A silver Vauxhall Corsa has been "recovered" after the incident at Shenley Brook End School, in Milton Keynes

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of affray after knives were taken into the grounds of a school.

The suspects, aged 13 to 19, were detained after a silver Vauxhall Corsa pulled up outside Shenley Brook End School in Milton Keynes on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

Some of those involved had their faces covered, the force (TVP) said.

They are currently being held in police custody, after the car was at the scene between 15:10 and 15:40 GMT.

The Corsa was spotted in Butcher Lane, before it stopped outside the school, on Walbank Grove.

All four "entered the school grounds", TVP said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are liaising with the school and reviewing CCTV footage

Sgt David Brenchley, of TVP, said: "This is an extremely serious incident.

"The force is conducting a thorough investigation, which will include speaking to witnesses, obtaining and reviewing CCTV, and liaising with the school."