Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot on North Drive in Aylesbury on 00:50 GMT on 10 December

Two more people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in December, after the discovery of a firearm.

A boy, 17, and a woman, 35, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a firearm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained hand, face and body injuries on North Drive, Aylesbury, on 10 December.

It brings the total number of arrests to five.

A 17-year-old from Aylesbury was charged in March with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 20-year-old and a 19-year-old man, arrested in December, have been released under investigation.

Det Insp James Mather from Thames Valley Police said: "These arrests were made in connection with the discovery of a firearm, which is believed to be linked to the incident."

He is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The teenager and the woman remain in police custody.