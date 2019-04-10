Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jarod Kirkman sent malicious communications to MPs including Labour's Yvette Cooper and ex-Conservative cabinet minister Nicky Morgan

A man has pleaded guilty to sending "threatening" emails to seven MPs.

Jarod Kirkman, 51, used a fake email address to target a cross-party selection, including ex-Conservative cabinet minister Nicky Morgan and Labour's Yvette Cooper.

Kirkman, of Torquay Drive, Luton, admitted sending malicious communications at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The messages were sent between 4 December and 21 January, police said.

Prosecutors said malicious emails were sent to Labour MPs Ms Cooper and Jenny Chapman, Conservative Ms Morgan, former Tory Nick Boles, as well as Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen of the Independent Group.

Kirkman also pleaded guilty to a charge of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment against Labour MP David Lammy.

Ms Morgan said: "I am very grateful to the police for how seriously they took this matter.

"MPs are used to criticism and challenge but it is unfortunate that we have hit a new high in the number and ferocity of malicious communications being sent to us now which are a direct attack on democracy and very difficult for our staff to deal with."

Det Insp Craig Laws, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We have a duty to take all threats seriously, including those made to Members of Parliament.

"It is never acceptable for someone to be threatened for doing their job and we're pleased Kirkman has admitted to committing the offences."

Kirkman will be sentenced on 18 April.