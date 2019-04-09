Image copyright Google Image caption Shops including John Lewis, Next and Mothercare were evacuated on Monday

A man, arrested on suspicion of causing a bomb hoax at a shopping centre, has been released on bail.

Shops and restaurants at the Centre:MK in Milton Keynes were closed for five hours on Monday after two "suspicious packages" were found.

The shopping centre said the packages were unattended bags which "contained clothes", but Thames Valley Police asked the public to "remain vigilant".

The man, 33, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.