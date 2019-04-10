Image copyright 2020developments Image caption The development at Newlands Park will help finance Luton Town's new 23,000 capacity stadium

A government decision not to call in plans crucial to a new stadium development are "a giant leap forward" for a town, a football club has said.

The development of Newlands Park, next to junction 10 of the M1, will help finance Luton Town Football Club's new 23,000-capacity stadium.

The plan met objections from retailers concerned the shopping and leisure facility could harm Luton town centre.

Gary Sweet, chief executive of the club, said it was "wonderful news".

"While we're not quite over the line yet, we're thrilled that the secretary of state has backed us and the council with this decision," said Mr Sweet.

"This is wonderful news - a giant leap forward for Luton."

Image copyright 2020developments Image caption The development near junction 10 of the M1 will be a mixture of retail and leisure space

The plans could still face a judicial review if the decision is challenged.

In a letter to Luton Borough Council, the government said Housing and Communities Secretary James Brokenshire had decided the plans did not need to be reviewed.

Nigel Green, chair of Save Our Town, a campaign group supporting the plans, said: "The people of Luton have spoken. They want these plans - let's get on with it."

The development at Newlands Park includes bars, restaurants, a 1,800-capacity live venue, a hotel and car park and 550 apartments.

It would enable the club to build a new stadium on the site of a former power station at Power Court in the centre of Luton.

Environmentalists and existing retailers expressed concerns the development would not be viable and could harm the town centre.

But 2020 Developments (Luton), which drew up the plan, said it offered high quality office and retail space, new homes, 10,000 new jobs and improved transport.

Stockwood Park Golf Centre, an Area of Local Landscape Importance, is near to the site, as is the Luton Hoo country estate and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.