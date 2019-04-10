Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Hart indecently assaulted boys on school grounds and at his cottage in Devon

A former teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for indecently assaulting five schoolboys during the 1970s and 1980s.

Christopher Hart, 79, abused the boys - who were aged between eight and 13 - while working at Edge Grove School in Radlett, Hertfordshire.

The abuse came to light in 2017 after a victim reported what had happened to the police.

Hart was found guilty of indecent assault at Harrow Crown Court.

As well as a prison sentence, the former teacher will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

'Awful crimes'

Following the initial report of abuse, officers opened an investigation and contacted former schoolboys who agreed to give evidence.

The former science and computer studies teacher was described as "scary" by victims.

Most of his offences took place at the school but Hart also assaulted boys at his cottage in Devon, where he would take pupils for end-of-year school trips.

Jason Wolfe, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS, said: "Christopher Hart took advantage of his position as a teacher to commit these awful crimes which have had lifelong consequences for his victims.

"We recognise how difficult it has been for the victims to give evidence in this case - for some of them this was the first time they have spoken about what happened to them."