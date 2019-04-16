Image copyright Getty Images Image caption LNER said nine electric trains had been damaged by faulty overhead cables

A train company has advised people not to travel after damage to cables and carriages caused severe disruption.

LNER said nine electric locomotives had been damaged by faulty overhead cables. The cause is being investigated.

A number of services between London King's Cross and Leeds were cancelled and tickets for travel on Tuesday will be valid on Wednesday.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said it was investigating, but there was "nothing to suggest vandalism" was to blame.

She said: "We're working closely with LNER and we have teams ready to rectify the damage as soon as possible once we know more".

A Twitter post by LNER said "multiple locomotives arriving at Kings Cross" were found to have damaged pantographs - devices mounted on the roofs of electric trains to collect power from overhead cables."

The damage is believed to have been caused by faults on overhead power cables between Peterborough and Stevenage.

Passengers were warned the disruption was likely to continue until the end of Tuesday.

LNER tickets were being accepted by other train companies.