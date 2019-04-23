Man dies after Bedfordshire Police detain him in Caddington
- 23 April 2019
A man died after he was being detained in a house by police who were investigating a suspected assault.
Bedfordshire Police were called to Caddington, near Luton, at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after reports that a man had been attacked.
Officers said a man in his 20s was detained in the house on Manor Road. He then became unwell and was taken to hospital, where he died.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Officers remain at the scene while inquiries continue.