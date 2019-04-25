Image copyright Alamy Image caption The "too cute" nine ducklings were found after they were trying to cross the busy A421 by Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire

Nine ducklings found trying to cross a busy main road have been rescued by police in Bedfordshire.

Cars were swerving to avoid the birds on the A421 near Marston Moretaine.

PC Neil Lambert came to their aid, and discovered they were trying to fend for themselves, as their mother had died.

Bedfordshire Police have yet to reveal where the birds are now, but they are believed to be safe. On Instagram, the force described the rescue as an "eggscellent result".