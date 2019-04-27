Image copyright Luke McDonnell Image caption Julie Adolpho and Luke McDonnell believe Stony Stratford's High Street is thriving

An 18th Century building gutted by fire two years ago has been rebuilt and become a new home for two businesses.

The three-storey townhouse on Stony Stratford High Street near Milton Keynes collapsed following the blaze in May 2016.

A gallery and an interior design shop opened earlier.

Owner of Stony Stratford Gallery, Luke McDonnell, said he hoped the new shops would mark the "rebirth" of the High Street's centre.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption The fire caused huge devastation to the 18th Century site

Image copyright Google Image caption This is how the affected area looked in 2012

Mr McDonnell said: "There are so many local artists that are fantastic but they don't get the accolade they deserve.

"I want to put them alongside some real big titans of the industry and show their work in the gallery."

Next door is Adolpho Designs, an interior design firm owned by Julie Adolpho.

Both Mr McDonnell and Ms Adolpho are Stony Stratford residents who believe the town's High Street is thriving - while others across the country struggle to survive.

Image copyright Bucks & MK Fire Service Image caption Nine fire crews fought the blaze in Stony Stratford in 2016

Image copyright Bucks & MK Fire Service Image caption Much of the original building was destroyed by the fire

"The death of the high street is mentioned quite a lot - but it's not the case in Stony Stratford," Mr McDonnell said.

Ms Adolpho said: "Stony has kept the High Street vibrant. The whole community is keeping it alive.

"We only have one big brand on the High Street, everything else is independent."

The interior designer said local residents were "overjoyed" the building had been restored to its former glory.

"Everyone who has walked past the shop has said how nice it is to have the building back. It's the missing piece of the High Street which is now back in place."