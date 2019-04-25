Man dies after 'altercation' with trio in Luton
- 25 April 2019
A man has died following an "altercation" between three men.
The victim, aged in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Mangrove Road in Luton, Bedfordshire, at about 06:15 BST on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault and remain in police custody.
A murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.