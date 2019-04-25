Luton murder inquiry: Man arrested after body found in flat
- 25 April 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a flat.
Bedfordshire Police were called at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday following a report that a man in his 50s had been found dead in a property in Hitchin Road, Luton.
A 39-year-old man from the town was arrested on Thursday.
Det Insp Phil Moss said: "After carrying out a number of inquiries we are treating this death as a murder."
He said it was "vital" anyone with information contacted police immediately.