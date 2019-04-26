Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption John Stanley had spent his whole life in Luton, his wife said

The wife of a man police believe died in an early morning "altercation" has paid tribute to a "kind-hearted, friendly and outgoing man".

John Stanley, 52, from Luton, died after suffering head injuries outside a property on Mangrove Road on Wednesday.

His wife said his family was "devastated" by Mr Stanley's death.

One arrested man is in custody on suspicion of murder. Another arrested in connection with the incident has been released from custody.

Det Insp Jerry Waite said: "We are working extremely hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we're continuing to appeal for information from the public so if you know something that could assist us please do get in touch.

"We understand this may be a worrying time for the community and we will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area."

The inquiry into Mr Stanley's death was the first of two murder investigations that began in Luton after incidents on Wednesday.