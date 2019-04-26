Luton killing: Grandfather 'missed every day by family
A "proud" grandfather who died after being attacked will be "missed every day by his whole family", they have said in a statement.
A murder inquiry was launched after the body of Meuric Roberts, 51, was found in his flat in Hitchin Road, Luton, on 24 April.
In a statement, Mr Roberts;' family said: "Meuric was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother and uncle.
"He was a proud man with a good heart who will be a missed."
A 39-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police.