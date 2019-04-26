Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption A murder inquiry was launched after the death of Meuric Roberts

A "proud" grandfather who died after being attacked will be "missed every day by his whole family", they have said in a statement.

A murder inquiry was launched after the body of Meuric Roberts, 51, was found in his flat in Hitchin Road, Luton, on 24 April.

In a statement, Mr Roberts;' family said: "Meuric was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother and uncle.

"He was a proud man with a good heart who will be a missed."

Image copyright Google Image caption Meuric Roberts, 51, was found dead in a flat in Hitchin Road, Luton

A 39-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police.