John Stanley: Murder charge in Luton death

  • 27 April 2019
John Stanley
Image caption John Stanley's wife described him as "kind-hearted and outgoing"

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man in an "altercation" in Luton.

John Stanley, 52, died after suffering head injuries outside a property on Mangrove Road on Wednesday.

Ricky Ward, 39, of the same road, was remanded in custody by magistrates on Saturday. He will appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

A second man held over the incident has been released with no charge, Bedfordshire Police said.

