Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption A murder inquiry was launched after the death of Meuric Roberts

A man has been charged with murdering a grandfather at his home in Luton.

Meuric Roberts, 51, was found dead in his flat in Hitchin Road on Wednesday.

Simon Lewis, 39, of Chapel Street, Luton, has appear before magistrates accused of murder and remanded. He will appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

The family of Mr Roberts said in a statement the "much-loved proud dad, granddad, brother and uncle would be greatly missed".