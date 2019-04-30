Image copyright London Luton Airport Operations Ltd Image caption Luton Airport has said it has contingency plans in place to minimise disruption during strikes

Security staff at Luton Airport are to go on strike in a row over new shift patterns.

Unite union members will walk out from Wednesday to 5 May and then again from 7 May until 13 May claiming changes are "heavy-handed".

The union has accused the airport of attempting to push through the new shifts which would lead to security staff working extra days.

Luton Airport said it had contingency plans in place to minimise disruption.

Unite said the shift pattern, which affects up to 120 security guards, could lead to staff working an extra 15 days.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: "Security guards at Luton Airport work hard and have an incredibly important job to do.

"The airport needs to take responsibility for the staff shortages by doing what's needed to recruit new staff, rather than heaping all the burden on its workforce."

An airport spokesman said: "We are disappointed Unite is pressing ahead with industrial action; however we have robust contingency plans in place to minimise disruption to passengers.

"We remain open to further talks with Unite, but they have declined our requests to meet."

The airport said it gave staff affected by the shift changes a vote on different options and accepted the outcome, with the chosen pattern due to begin on Wednesday.