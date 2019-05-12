Image caption Lead artist Aimi Rix said the project would give Luton a "new image"

Dozens of artists are turning a town from "grey to colour" by painting a boarded-up former power station.

The hoardings around Power Court, which will be the home of newly-promoted Luton Town Football Club, have been described as an "eyesore".

More than 50 people have signed up to transform the boards as part of the scheme from the Power in Paint group.

Lead artist Aimi Rix, said they wanted "to show a new energy is coming to Luton, a new life".

The 44-year-old said the response to the scheme, being run with voluntary organisation Save Our Town, had been amazing.

"The main purpose is to uplift Luton and give it a new image," she added.

Image caption George Jacobs, 24, said working on the project had made her more confident

George Jacobs, 24, a sign painter from Luton, said anyone with an artist streak could take part.

"It does look like it's graffiti art, but it's not the case. As long as you can draw, and you want to get involved, you can," she said.

"It feels like Luton lost its way, but this is turning the town from grey to colour."

Image caption Power In Paint is a joint enterprise between Save Our Town, a voluntary organisation, and Aimi Rix (far right) a Luton-based artist

Image copyright Google Image caption Eyes have been the inspiration for Sophie Gresswell's work

Sophie Gresswell, 28, a multi-media artist who grew up in Luton, said the work was "breaking down barriers" as it meant people could look into an area that was normally blocked off.

"It's amazing to see the transformative nature that the art can have on spaces in the town," she said.

Image caption Darrell Innes, 31, has taken Luton landmarks and turned them into urban fairytales

Image caption Designer Samantha Fox, 24, has painted four panels and said the work could be "any kind of art"

Daryll Innes, 31, took inspiration from Luton landmarks and turned them into urban fairytales.

He said the project had given him "a sense of purpose and community".

When complete, the development behind the boards will see a new 23,000-seat stadium for the Hatters, who will play in the Championship next season, as well as bars, restaurants, a hotel and housing.

Passerby Lorraine Dalton, said: "This is an area that needs regeneration and cheering up."