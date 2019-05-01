Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption A judge said Michael Emerton's original case was "so shocking" it "undermines one's faith in humanity"

A paedophile already serving 10 life sentences has admitted more child abuse charges.

Michael Emerton, 34, admitted two charges of conspiring to rape a child and two counts of conspiring to have sexual activity with a child.

St Albans Crown Court heard the crimes came to light after further police investigation of chat rooms and websites he used.

Emerton, of Berkhamstead, was jailed in 2017 for operating a paedophile ring.

Judge Michael Kay gave him jail terms of 12 and four years to run alongside his existing sentences.

The judge said: "The sense of shock one feels is beyond words."

'Undermines humanity'

Emerton was given life sentences in December 2017 after admitting 20 offences related to running a paedophile ring that saw him organise abuse with other men via dating apps.

He arranged the live streaming of abuse via a video link and, on other occasions, arranged to meet men and take part in sex acts in front of children.

During his previous sentencing, Judge Michael Kay QC said the case was "so shocking" it "undermines one's faith in humanity".

"Never before have I read a police summary of a case which begins with a warning that the reader should be very wary of the content due to the abhorrent nature of the offending," he said.