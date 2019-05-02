Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Marc London (left) with his bicycle and Polish police officer Sgt Arkadiusz Matuszyn

A man has been reunited with his stolen bicycle after "dogged determination" led to him tracking it down for sale in a bike shop in Poland.

Marc London's £9,000 cycle was stolen from his Hertfordshire home in August.

He trawled social media looking for clues and located his triathlon bicycle at the Polish shop.

Hertfordshire Police worked with Polish colleagues to identify the cycle which Mr London collected at the end of April. It is not known who stole it.

The shop was raided by police, who then worked with officer Sgt Al Clarke to try to identify the bicycle as Mr London's property which vanished from his home in Baldock.

"The language barrier was an issue and things moved slowly until the International Crime Coordination Centre became involved," Sgt Clarke said.

"They got in contact with prosecutors in Poland and finally the bike was identified as Marc's and released for collection."

Mr London added: "My dogged determination to find it and [Sgt Clarke's] contacts, which helped cut through the red tape, meant we finally got it returned.

"Although we are no nearer to finding out who took it, I am delighted that it is finally back where it belongs."