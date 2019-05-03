Image copyright Google Image caption The Tories, who had controlled St Albans District Council since 2015 have lost power

The Conservatives have lost control of St Albans District Council and the party's leader lost his seat.

The Liberal Democrats are now the largest party after taking six seats from the Tories, including that of council leader Alec Campbell.

The Conservatives also conceded one seat to Labour and one to an independent.

Mr Campbell lost to Lib Dem Will Tucker in St Peters ward by 1,365 votes compared to 505.

In Sopwell ward, Lib Dems also took one seat from Labour and one vacant seat.

The Tories, who had controlled the council since 2015, now have 23 seats, Labour has six and the Lib Dems have 25, with three independents and one Green councillor.

It leaves the Lib Dems five seats short of a majority.

Overall voter turnout was 39.9%.

Image copyright Will Tucker Image caption Will Tucker won St Peters ward by 1,365 votes compared to council leader Alec Campbell's 505.

Labour has controlled Stevenage Borough Council since its creation as a non-metropolitan district in 1973 and this did not change after Thursday's poll, where a third of the seats were up for election.

Labour gained one seat in total after taking two from the Conservatives but losing one to the Lib Dems.

There was no change to the make-up of Broxbourne Borough Council, where 11 seats were being defended, the Tories held the ten they were defending and Labour held their one.