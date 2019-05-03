Image copyright Luton Borough Council Image caption There was an overall turnout of 29.37% with 42,904 votes cast

Labour have held on to control of Luton despite losing three seats to the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats also took a seat from the Conservatives.

With an overall turnout of 29.37% and 42,904 votes cast, Labour now has 32 councillors, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives both have four each.

Returning officer, Laura Church, said: "This has been another successful day for democracy in Luton."

Analysis

By BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter, Andy Holmes

We're not even halfway there with the results yet, but 3 May is not a great day to be waking up as a Conservative in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Although they've held onto Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Dacorum and East Herts councils, they've lost overall control of both Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans, where Tory Leader Alec Campbell has lost his seat.

The Lib Dems have been the biggest benefactors from all of this, gaining more than 20 seats, whilst Labour have held Luton and Stevenage.

Friday's counts include all of Central Beds, Bedford's Mayoral and a third of Milton Keynes Council, where the Tories are defending 12 seats.

And that means the day could yet get worse for the Conservatives.