A section of the M25 was shut for more than seven hours after a crash in the middle of the night.

The crash happened on the clockwise direction of the motorway between junctions 18 and 19 at Chorleywood, Hertfordshire, just after midnight.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters released one person who was trapped. Another person was cared for by paramedics.

