Image caption Labour is now the largest party in Milton Keynes, but six seats short of a majority

Milton Keynes Council has remained in no overall control, despite gains for the Lib Dems and Labour.

Labour is now the largest party with 23 seats, although that is six short of a majority.

But, Labour's group leader Peter Marland criticised the actions of some MPs on Brexit, saying local activists had been "demoralised".

The Lib Dems gained three seats to increase to 15, while the Tories dropped from 24 to 19 seats.

Mr Marland said: "As a Labour Party member it's difficult to understand why some MPs, like Tom Watson, would want to openly discuss our Brexit policy two days before an election.

"I don't think he's helped the party and think it was demoralising for our activists.

"When you lose some places by 30 votes and the Greens have 300, it didn't help us very much at all."

Deputy leader ousted

Labour failed to gain Bletchley Park from the Conservatives by 26 votes, while the Greens had 289 votes in that ward.

Among the Conservatives to lose their seat was deputy leader Catriona Morris, who was ousted by Lib Dem Kerrie Bradbury.

Conservative group leader Alex Walker said he was "very disappointed to lose a very capable councillor".

Mr Walker only retained his own seat by 110 votes.

