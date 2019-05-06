Image copyright Howard Travis Image caption Dave Denton gets up at 05:30 every day to clean windows in Bedford town centre

An 81-year-old window cleaner regarded as a town "legend" has been thrown a surprise party to thank him for his decades of hard work.

Dave Denton began window cleaning in Bedford with his father at the age of 14 and still works seven days a week.

Jessica Wolton is one of his customers and hosted the celebration at her bar, The Third Place, on Saturday.

Speaking to the Bedford Independent, Dave said: "I ain't used to this sort of thing. It's very kind of them."

Asked if he planned to retire, he said: "Everyone was asking me that last week, I said I'll do it when I'm 90."

Ms Wolton described Mr Denton as "the fabric of Bedford," adding: "Everyone has nothing but great things to say about him.

"He's the most dedicated man I've ever known. He works seven days a week and only takes Christmas Day off - he's just amazing."

Image copyright Bedford Independent Image caption Dave Denton began working as a window cleaner with his father in the early 1950s

Image copyright Bedford Independent Image caption Party organiser Jessica Wolton said she felt "privileged" Mr Denton cleaned her windows

Mr Denton get ups at 05:30 every day and sets out on his bicycle with his bucket and squeegee to clean windows at 30 businesses in the town centre.

"You wouldn't think he was 81 years old, he's so energetic," said Ms Wolton.

"He's so friendly. He says hello to everyone. He's just adorable."

One of his customers, Seventh Heaven, made a cake for the occasion complete with Dave the window cleaner, his bucket and bicycle.

Image copyright Bedford Independent Image caption David Denton said he had no plans to retire

People from about 10 businesses in the town raised a glass to Mr Denton and called him a true Bedford legend, with one adding: "He's part of the Bedford furniture."

Ms Wolton added: "I remember him from when I was a teenager, going around cleaning windows.

"I feel privileged now to have him as my own window cleaner."