Image caption The team bus snaked its way through Luton to arrive at St George's Square

Thousands of people turned out to cheer and celebrate Luton Town's promotion to the Championship.

An open-top bus parade set off from the Hatters' Kenilworth Road ground before heading through the town's streets and arriving at St George's Square.

The club secured promotion on 30 April and beat Oxford to win the League One title on Saturday.

Captain Andy Sheehan said "two promotions in two years doesn't happen that often".

The club tweeted their thanks to the fans.

Image caption The team were met with a sea of orange

The Hatters were last relegated from the second tier in 2007 and dropped out of the Football League altogether between 2009 and 2014.

Image caption Team captain Andy Sheehan said they had reached their goal

The team has gone from financial difficulties to 28 league games unbeaten before losing at Charlton Athletic in mid-April - and now won back-to-back promotions as well.

Image caption St George's Square in Luton was packed

Manager Mick Harford handed bouquets of flowers to fans before appearing on the Town Hall balcony.

He said: "The fans never disappoint and they had turned out in their thousands to give the players the accolade they deserve."