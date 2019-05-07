Beds, Herts & Bucks

Beaconsfield scooter crash: Four teenagers arrested after death

  • 7 May 2019
A355 Amersham Road, Beaconsfield Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A355 by Beaconsfield on Sunday evening

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash between a scooter and a car.

The 19-year-old Piaggio scooter rider, from High Wycombe, died in hospital after the crash with the white Vauxhall Corsa at about 22:50 BST on Sunday in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

It happened on the A355 Amersham Road between the roundabout for the A140 and the junction of Maxwell Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 17-year-old boy from Farnham Common and a 16-year-old boy from High Wycombe have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, both from High Wycombe, also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have been released under investigation.

Anyone with dash-cam footage is being asked to come forward, along with any residents in the area who may have CCTV images.

Sgt James Atkinson said: "We are aware of the impact that this incident has had on the wider community and we would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers."

