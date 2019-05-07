Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A355 by Beaconsfield on Sunday evening

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash between a scooter and a car.

The 19-year-old Piaggio scooter rider, from High Wycombe, died in hospital after the crash with the white Vauxhall Corsa at about 22:50 BST on Sunday in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

It happened on the A355 Amersham Road between the roundabout for the A140 and the junction of Maxwell Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 17-year-old boy from Farnham Common and a 16-year-old boy from High Wycombe have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, both from High Wycombe, also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have been released under investigation.

Anyone with dash-cam footage is being asked to come forward, along with any residents in the area who may have CCTV images.

Sgt James Atkinson said: "We are aware of the impact that this incident has had on the wider community and we would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers."