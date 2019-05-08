Image caption The second date set for the re-opening is now 3 June and not 13 May as planned

The reopening of a £20.1m leisure centre has been postponed again, as the building work has not been completed on time.

Central Bedfordshire Council said it was "disappointed" with the delay, but instead of opening on 13 May, the Dunstable Centre will open on 3 June.

Dates were originally set for "winter 2018/2019" and then March.

Customers, who had already booked classes, have said they were "fuming" and "not happy".

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We are very disappointed that our contractors have not been able to complete the last elements of the building on time."

As a result, she said testing of the building and staff training had not been completed.

A number of people have described the news as a "massive disappointment", and had said on the council Facebook page that they "doubt it will be the last" delay.

The centre will house Dunstable's library, which closed on 22 December, as well as an upgraded gym, leisure facilities, creche, cafe and Citizens Advice offices.

A swimming pool is due to open by the end of the year, but only after tiling problems have been resolved, which were discovered in January.

The council is asking customers to "bear with us" and said the leisure operator, Stevenage Leisure, will be contacting those with bookings.