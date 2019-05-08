Image copyright Suzanne Brown Image caption The BMW smashed through the wall of the surgery and into the waiting area

A car crashed through the wall of a doctor's surgery and into the waiting room, narrowly missing people inside.

The BMW came to a halt in the reception area of the building in Victoria Road, Marlow, Buckinghamshire, just after 11:00 BST.

Two people were assessed by paramedics but only one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Witness Sarah Coles said: "There was an almighty bang. We thought the building had been struck by lightning."

"Big panels of the ceiling fell down in dramatic fashion and then the staff were brilliant in getting people out so quickly," she added.

"I was only about 25ft away and the car went right through where people are normally queuing, so it could have been so much worse."

In a short post on Facebook, the Marlow Medical Group said the site would open as normal at 08:00 on Thursday, although advised people they would need to use the back door instead.

It is not yet known how the crash happened.

Image copyright Suzanne Brown Image caption The building was evacuated but only one person suffered minor injuries

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ""We sent to the scene an ambulance officer and ambulance crew to assess two patients.

"Just one patient was assessed and taken on to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment to minor injuries."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "We were called to the location at 11:16. A vehicle left the road and the ambulance service was called."