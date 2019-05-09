Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Hughes, from Luton, removed three coaches without the permission of liquidators in August 2017

A coach company boss who hid three coaches from liquidators has been banned from promoting, forming or managing a company for nine years.

Craig Hughes, 27, from Luton, was director of HL Tours, a private hire coach service, based in Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire.

The company went into voluntary liquidation in October 2017, owing thousands, the Insolvency Service said.

An insolvency practitioner was faced with "obstacles throughout", it said.

In October 2017, the firm entered into a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation (CVL), owing £38,000, but in August Mr Hughes removed three coaches without the permission of the liquidator and tried to hide them.

'Directors have responsibilities'

The Insolvency Service said letters were sent to Mr Hughes threatening legal action, but he still refused to reveal their location.

They were eventually found in 2018, and sold, but had "deteriorated" and had lost some of their value.

The findings showed Mr Hughes has also failed to maintain and preserve adequate accounting records.

This included not explaining £133,000 of bank transfers, including £127,000 to an account held in his name.

Mr Hughes is now banned, without the permission of the court, from promoting, forming or managing a company until April, 2028.

Lawrence Zussman, head of investigations for the Insolvency Service, said: "Directors have responsibilities to their creditors and a nine-year disqualification demonstrates the consequences of those who put their interests above anyone else."