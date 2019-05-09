Image copyright Miller Family Image caption Gail Miller was hit by a skip lorry as she crossed a road in Watford town centre

A woman who died when she was hit by a skip lorry while crossing a road "did not look left or right" before leaving the pavement, an inquest heard.

Gail Miller was knocked down by the lorry at the junction of Market Street on Watford High Street on 12 March 2018.

Coroner Graham Danbury said neither Mrs Miller nor the lorry driver "were aware of each other until it was too late".

He concluded the 59-year-old died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Miller was making her way from the Intu shopping centre to Barclays bank on the High Street when the incident happened

The inquest heard Mrs Miller was "walking at a fast pace" as she made her way from the Intu shopping centre to Barclays Bank on the High Street.

Her husband, Guy Miller, told the court this was a journey she made every Monday.

A witness described Mrs Miller as "stepping into the path of the lorry" as it turned left into Market Street.

The coroner said Mrs Miller's cause of death was head injuries.

'Confusing signs'

In a statement, lorry driver Aiden Harding said he was driving at about 5mph when he approached the junction.

He said while completing the turn his "attention was drawn to a lady on the pavement who was waving her arms" and "within a fraction of a second" he felt he hit something.

The court heard there was uncertainty about whether the lorry, which was returning a skip to the shopping centre, should have been on the road.

Det Con Helen Giles, from Hertfordshire Police, said there was an issue over signs indicating the road was a pedestrian zone.

Forensic collision investigator PC Bruce Lister said: "At first glance the signs confused me."

He said the signs said "pedestrian zone - no vehicles" before listing exceptions which included buses, taxis, blue badge holders and loading goods vehicles.

The coroner said he would like clearer signs to be put in place once the redevelopment of Watford town centre is completed.