Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mark Croxton deliberately drove a car at Graham Cox, Luton Crown Court heard

A driver who "used a car as a weapon" to kill a man has been jailed for four and a half years.

Mark Croxton, 42, deliberately clipped Graham Cox with a wing mirror after the 49-year-old attacked his friend during a drug deal in Milton Keynes.

The impact sent Mr Cox into the air and he landed on his head, causing a fractured skull and brain injury.

Croxton, of Stanbridge Court, Stony Stratford, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Luton Crown Court.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Graham Cox died after he attacked Mark Croxton and his friend during a drug deal

Croxton had driven his friend to collect drugs from Mr Cox on 28 June, but when they arrived the pair were attacked by Mr Cox and his associates.

The court heard Mr Cox was armed with a knife and handcuffs and chased after Croxton's friend.

Croxton got back into the car and drove in the opposite direction before he decided to turn back and help his friend.

Prosecutor James Norman said Croxton "deliberately steered the vehicle so as to strike Cox with the wing mirror of the vehicle".

Investigators said the car was travelling at 13mph (21km/h) when it struck Mr Cox.

Mr Norman said: "Despite the low speed Mr Cox was sent into the air and landed very heavily on his head, causing skull fractures."

Image caption The court heard violence broke out during a drug deal in Fen Street, Milton Keynes, on 28 June

The court heard Croxton and his friend left the scene while members of the public attended to Mr Cox, who died in hospital the following day.

Judge Richard Foster described the case as "peculiar", due to the fact Mr Cox came to the scene armed and intended on inflicting harm.

But he maintained what Croxton did was "highly dangerous".

"You used the car as a weapon," the judge said.

Croxton was originally charged with murder but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and banned from driving for seven years.