Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Field denies murdering Peter Farquhar, his former lecturer

A lecturer described a man accused of his murder as "warm and loving" in his journal, a jury has heard.

Ben Field, 28, and Martyn Smith, 32, are accused of planning the deaths of Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

Their trial heard journal entries where Mr Farquhar wrote it was "wonderful" holding Mr Field in his arms.

The accused deny charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Farquhar was a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham

The prosecution's case at Oxford Crown Court is that Mr Field, the son of a Baptist minister, murdered Mr Farquhar in October 2015 and then tried to kill Mr Farquhar's elderly neighbour, Ms Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, in order to benefit from their wills.

The jury heard that in the journal Mr Farquhar described Mr Field as being "so warm and loving" and noted that he brought him a cup of tea in the morning.

By April 2015, Mr Farquhar wrote that he was feeling extremely tired and it was affecting his ability to walk his dog.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Farquhar lived at the house circled on the left, and Ann Moore-Martin on the right

The court was told Mr Farquhar's food was laced with drugs and Ms Moore-Martin, who died of natural causes in May 2017, thought she was receiving messages from God after she discovered writing on her mirrors at home.

Mr Field denies murder, conspiracy to murder, possessing an article for the use in fraud and an alternative charge of attempted murder.

He has admitted four charges of fraud and two of burglary.

Magician Mr Smith, of Penhalvean, near Redruth, Cornwall, denies murder, conspiracy to murder, two charges of fraud and one of burglary.

Mr Field's brother Tom Field, 24, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, denies a single charge of fraud.

The trial continues.