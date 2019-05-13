Beds, Herts & Bucks

Thames Valley officer jailed over squad car sex

  • 13 May 2019
High Wycombe police station Image copyright Google
Image caption Mark Martin was based at High Wycombe police station when he arranged to pick up the man in a police car

An on-duty police officer who used a police car to meet a man for sex has been jailed for misconduct in a public office.

Mark Martin drove the man to a car park in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in November, and they had sex.

He resigned from Thames Valley Police in December and later pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and outraging public decency.

Martin was jailed for six months at Reading Crown Court.

The 36-year-old former PC, from Calvert Green, was based at High Wycombe police station when he arranged to meet a member of the public on 8 November, the court was told.

The pair then had consensual sexual activity in a car park near Hughenden Manor.

Martin was arrested on 28 November and resigned from his post the following month.

He was jailed for six months for misconduct in a public office and one month, to run concurrently, for outraging public decency.

