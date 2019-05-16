Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption Leah Croucher was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans, and a grey hooded top with "Stewartby Taekwondo" on

The sister of a teenager who has been missing for three months has said she still has the same questions she had on the day her sibling disappeared.

Leah Croucher, 19, vanished while walking to work on Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, Milton Keynes on 15 February.

Despite extensive searches, poster and media appeals there have been no confirmed sightings and no leads.

On social media, her sister Jade said: "Is my sister safe? What/who stopped her from reaching work?"

Ms Croucher's family last saw her in Quantock Crescent in Milton Keynes at about 22:00 GMT on 14 February.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on Buzzacott Lane just after 08:15 the next day, walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Thames Valley Police said three people had reported possible sightings of Ms Croucher near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15 on that day.

In February, police searched the lake but found no clues. Ms Croucher's mobile phone and bank account have not been used since she disappeared.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Thames Valley Police said despite extensive searches officers "have found no trace of Leah"

On the three-month anniversary of her disappearance, Ms Croucher's older sister Jade wrote on Facebook that her sibling, who had "a heart of gold", had "seemingly vanished with absolutely no trace".

"I've always believed in time being a great healer but sadly on this occasion my belief in that has most certainly changed," she said.

"As it stands at the moment the more time that passes the stronger my fears grow. With each day that passes my sadness deepens.

"So here I am again, three months later but still with the same questions that I had on day one. Is my sister safe?

"What/who stopped her from reaching work on 15 February? Where could she be?

"We need Leah home. We need peace of mind that she is safe. We want her to know she is loved by us all."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A £5,000 reward has been offered for information about Ms Croucher's disappearance

Thames Valley Police said it remained "committed to finding Leah" and would "investigate and explore all lines of inquiry".

Det Chief Insp Andy Howard said: "Officers are continuing to receive information and reported sightings of Leah, all of which are assessed and investigated accordingly."

He said the force would "continue to support Leah's family through this incredibly difficult and upsetting time".