Image caption Villagers from Caddington want the bus stop to stay and a bus service brought back

About 50 residents have protested to stop their decades-old bus shelter being torn down, despite it no longer being used.

Residents in Caddington, Bedfordshire, have been campaigning after the local authority said it would be demolished.

Central Bedfordshire Council said the decision was made after a debate, saying it was attracting graffiti.

Resident John Waller said it had never caused issues, but villager Roger Green called it "dangerous for pedestrians".

Image caption About 50 Caddington residents turned up to "Save our Shelter"

A spokeswoman for Central Bedfordshire Council said the shelter was due to be removed after it was discussed by councillors last year.

"There are no bus services using this bus stop and there haven't been for a number of years," she said.

"It is blocking the view of drivers and attracting graffiti."

The authority liaised with Caddington Parish Council to see if it could be relocated, but it was "not possible", she added.

Village resident Mr Waller said it had been "part of the landscape for 65 years", adding it did not cause any "anti-social behaviour".

Image caption Caddington Parish Council said the shelter was still regularly used by schools and groups as a collection and drop-off point

He said although it was not currently being used as a stop, he hoped bus services would resume in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr Green, who lives behind the shelter, said he wanted it taken down as it caused a hazard.

"If you are reversing or driving out of this property, I have nearly taken down two children," he said.

A parish council spokeswoman said it wanted the shelter retained, adding it had engaged a solicitor to "check the validity" of Central Bedfordshire's decision, believing the building was on its land.