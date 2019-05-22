Image copyright Highways England Image caption Traffic is queuing southbound on the approach to junction 14 for Milton Keynes

Five people have been taken to hospital following a crash which has closed the M1 near Milton Keynes.

The motorway is shut from junction 14 to junction 13 for Bedford due to a "serious collision involving multiple vehicles", Bedfordshire Police said.

The casualties have been taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Highways England said there were delays of "well over an hour" in the area. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road would remain closed.

It would re-open after police investigations.

Vehicles are able to join the carriageway at junction 13.