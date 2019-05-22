Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

A drug dealer was brutally murdered for his stash of cocaine and cash, a court has heard.

Carla Callum and Anis Anderson are accused of luring Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, to London Colney in Hertfordshire on 28 November.

St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Nawazai was stabbed as he sat in a car and was found collapsed and bleeding by a jogger outside a primary school.

Ms Callum, 30, and Mr Anderson, 20, deny murder.

Jurors were told Mr Nawazai was a drug dealer from Walthamstow who supplied Class A drugs and "carried a lot of cash with him".

Prosecutor Steven Perian QC said: "Ahsanullah Nawazai was lured to Walsingham Way, London Colney, where Carla Callum and Anis Anderson live.

"He was then viciously and brutally stabbed and robbed of his drugs and money."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Nawazai collapsed outside St Bernadette Catholic Primary School

Mr Nawazai was taken to Watford General Hospital where he died from a fatal stab wound to the chest. He was also stabbed in the chest and arm.

When police searched the car Mr Nawazai was stabbed in, officers found a mobile phone with a message allegedly sent by Ms Callum which included the postcode for Walsingham Way.

The court heard officers also found a black latex glove in the vehicle which was missing the thumb and wrist section.

Mr Perian told the jury Mr Anderson's DNA was found on the inside and the victim's blood on the outside.

'Joint team'

The court heard police found a knife and three pieces of a black glove, which an expert said was from the glove found in the car, at a property on Walsingham Way where the defendants were living.

Mr Perian said Ms Callum, of Walsingham Way in London Colney, and Mr Anderson, of Fordwych Road in London, were "acting together as part of a joint team".

"We say from the evidence that it was Anis Anderson who stabbed Ahsanullah Nawazai multiple times assisted or encouraged by Carla Callum," he said.

The trial continues.