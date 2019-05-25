Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was struck by a car on Bedford Road, Wootton

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car, police said.

The girl was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash on Bedford Road, Wootton, near the junction with Potters Cross.

Bedfordshire Police said it happened at about 16:00 BST on Friday.

The car involved was a grey Hyundai IX20 and officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

"In particular, I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the Hyundai or the collision to contact us," Sgt Craig Wheeler said.