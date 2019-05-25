A man has been arrested after a gun was fired and a man attacked in Buckinghamshire.

Officers were called to Church Square, Aylesbury, on Friday at 22:15 BST.

A firearm had been discharged from one vehicle, believed to contain three people, towards a second vehicle containing one man.

Both cars were later involved in a collision in Hampden Gardens and a 26-year-old man was assaulted, suffering critical injuries.

Find weapon

Police said the 26-year-old remained in hospital and they were trying to find the weapon.

The firearm is not believed to have been used during the attack.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Officers are seeking to identify two further people who are believed to have been occupants in one of the cars.

They have also appealed for witnesses who may have seen a silver coloured BMW 330i or a silver Nissan Almera in the area at any time prior to the incident.