Image caption Revellers must solemnly swear they are up to no good when completing the art trail

The Marauder's map in the Harry Potter books that only shows locations when magic is used has sparked inspiration for a town's art trail.

Dunstable's Invisible Street Art Trail has black and white maps showing more than 20 artworks on pavements that are only revealed in the rain.

Joanne Bowes, one of the muggles behind the trail, hopes it will get people interested in the town's history.

"The whole idea is to get people out on rainy days," said artist Claire London.

Image copyright Beat The Artist Image caption The stencils include a poppy, Incy Wincy Spider and a BBC microphone outside BBC Three Counties Radio

The works include:

Mad Hatters - to represent the hat factories that used to be along the High Street

Footprints - for remembrance, next to the Priory Church

Lions - a nod to the chalk lion that overlooks the Dunstable Downs

It is hoped they will remain in place until the end of June, or until the special paint wears off.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Harry Potter provided the inspiration for the trail around the Bedfordshire town

Mrs Bowes, who helped to get the work commissioned, said: "The purpose is to create more interest in the town centre, to get people to appreciate the history and the heritage.

"Dunstable has had difficult times, but so much work has been done to help it recover and it is indeed recovering."

Image caption Claire London said the work was "deliberately designed to connect the town"

Mrs London, a teacher also known as Bear The Artist, said her map was "inspired" by the Marauder's map, which shows locations by placing a wand tip on it and saying, "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good".

Although no magic is needed to see the stencil artworks, if it is not raining, using a watering can works just as well, she said.

"Kids have loved it. They are so engaged, and they have been coming to me saying 'I've found this stencil', so I know it's been a great hit," she added.

Image caption Joanne Bowes said finding the artwork is not easy but it is good fun

Kieron, 11, told the BBC it was "really good" and his favourite motif was "incy wincy spider".

James, nine, said he was "surprised" to see the work on the pavement when it was raining, and he wanted to go and find more.

The project was funded by Dunstable Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council.