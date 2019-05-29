Image caption Bromham Road bridge will be closed in both directions from 24 June to Spring 2020

A busy road is to close for nearly a year as a bridge is rebuilt for the "vital" electrification of a railway line.

Bromham Road bridge in Bedford will be shut from 24 June until Spring 2020, Network Rail said.

It is being demolished and reconstructed as part of the electrification work for the Midland Main Line to Kettering and Corby.

One nearby resident said it had been a "nightmare" and will "only get worse".

The road was partially closed from 4 March to 19 April for preparation work.

Image caption Diversions will be in place via the A6 and Clapham Road

The company said the work will continue to "divert utilities and services away from the bridge" and it is "vital to provide a safe distance for the overhead line equipment passing beneath".

Network Rail was working with Bedford Borough Council to "keep disruption to a minimum", a spokeswoman said.

Diversions will be in place via the A6 and Clapham Road.

A temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists has already been erected next to the structure.

Natalie Buvac, who lives close to the bridge, said: "It's been a nightmare as it is, so I am not looking forward to it fully closing.

"The delays are going be even worse, more stressful and lots of added journey time just to do the school run and get to work," she said.

"I have cranes and diggers literally outside my house."

Gavin Crook, from Network Rail, said: "We do understand that this will impact on motorists and we would like to thank all those affected for their patience whilst this takes place."