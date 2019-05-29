Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

A woman jointly accused of murdering a man for cocaine and cash told jurors he was a "nice guy" who used to take her for a milkshake.

Carla Callum, 30, is accused with Anis Anderson, 20, of luring drug dealer Ahsanuallah Nawazai to Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, and killing him.

Mr Nawazai, 20, was fatally stabbed as he sat in his car last November.

Appearing at St Albans Crown Court, both defendants deny murder.

Giving evidence, Ms Callum said she had bought drugs from Mr Nawazai from Walthamstow, London, for six or seven months.

The court was told Mr Anderson had lived at her home in Walsingham Way since April 2018 and that he sold crack cocaine and heroin.

The jury heard that when Mr Nawazai supplied Ms Callum with drugs earlier that day, she left her phone in his car.

Mr Nawazai returned to Walsingham Way, where he was attacked while still wearing a seat belt. He got out of the car but collapsed and later died at Watford General Hospital.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Nawazai collapsed outside St Bernadette Catholic Primary School

Under cross examination by Anthony Berry QC, Ms Callum said it was "absolute nonsense," that she had told Mr Anderson to rob someone to feed her drug habit.

She also said Mr Nawazai had not asked her to leave her phone in his car as a deposit for drugs.

Ms Callum denied she had put a knife in her co-defendant's top pocket and handed him a pair of gloves.

The prosecution accused her of assisting and encouraging Mr Anderson to stab Mr Nawazai for drugs and cash.

The trial continues.