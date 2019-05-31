Image caption Artist Aimi Rix took a day to repaint the mural

An artist whose mural was painted over by mistake just two days after she completed it has recreated the work.

Aimi Rix compared the destruction of the piece to "someone kidnapping one of your children" but said she could now see the funny side.

The Arts Council-funded mural depicts the town "emerging out of the grey" at The Mall shopping centre in Luton.

It was first completed on 17 May before contractors accidentally covered it up with grey paint two days later.

The shopping centre said a communication error left the operational team thinking the artwork was "unauthorised".

Image copyright Aimi Rix Image caption She said the destruction of her first mural was "a bit like someone kidnapping of your children and running off with them"

Image caption But Aimi Rix added "you get to see the funny side of it eventually"

Ms Rix said the piece showed a brilliant coloured artist's hand "representing the creative spirit of Luton".

She said it emerges from a grey background which is "the grey, dull, boring Luton over the past two decades when grey buildings have gone up".

It took her a month to prepare the mural and a day to paint it - and then another day to repaint it.

"The managers at The Mall have been excellent and we're all taking it in good humour," Ms Rix said.