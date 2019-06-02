Image copyright Google Image caption The arrested man is from Maidenhead

A 20-year-old has been arrested after a man was raped in Maidenhead.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked at about 03:30 BST on Saturday near a basketball court in Grenfell Park.

He is thought to have met a man in Gordon's Bar in Queen Street in the early hours before leaving with him and walking through the park, police said.

Det Ch Insp Penny Mackenzie said the Thames Valley force was still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "The offender is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, with short brown hair, possibly in his early 20s.

"This is an extremely serious offence and a thorough investigation is continuing."