An NHS doctor who spied on a teenage girl in a shower has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Anaesthetist Dr Jonathan Fielden pleaded guilty to a count of voyeurism which took place between 2014 and 2016 at a private address in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.

Luton Crown Court heard Fielden, 55, of Regents Mews, Biddenham, had his medical registration suspended.

He was arrested in December 2016 and was then suspended by the NHS.

He later resigned as deputy medical director and director of specialised commissioning at NHS England.

Fielden had been one of four medical directors at University College Hospital London.

'Fall from grace'

The court was told Fielden spied on the 15-year-old girl through a hole in the ceiling.

He admitted doing it for his own sexual gratification.

Judge Richard Foster told Fielden: "It's tragic to see you, a man of such brilliance in your career - a hardworking man at the pinnacle of your career, responsible for a substantial part of the NHS budget - to fall from grace in the way you have because of what you stupidly did."

He sentenced Fielden to five months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered he carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Kate Fortescue said the teenager had been left "deeply shocked" after the incident and had struggled to shower for some time.

Alexandra Felix, for Fielden, said he had been under pressure at work which had led to a lapse in judgement.

She said: "He accepts it shouldn't have happened, but it did, not because of any concerted effort to do it. Circumstances arose for it to happen."

Fielden has also been made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and his name will go on the sex offenders register.