Rape arrests over St Albans churchyard assault
- 5 June 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenager was assaulted in a churchyard.
The suspects aged 39 and 37 were detained after reports that a 17-year-old girl had been attacked in the grounds of St Peter's Church in St Albans city centre at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
An area was cordoned off while the scene was investigated.
The men have been bailed until 29 June while investigations continue.