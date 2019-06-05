Beds, Herts & Bucks

Rape arrests over St Albans churchyard assault

  • 5 June 2019
St Peter's Church, St Albans Image copyright Geograph/Andrew Abbott
Image caption Police responded to reports that a 17-year-old girl had been attacked in the grounds of St Peter's Church in St Albans city centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenager was assaulted in a churchyard.

The suspects aged 39 and 37 were detained after reports that a 17-year-old girl had been attacked in the grounds of St Peter's Church in St Albans city centre at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

An area was cordoned off while the scene was investigated.

The men have been bailed until 29 June while investigations continue.

